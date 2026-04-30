Live telecast of Army movements done from Pakistan, finds Jalandhar Counter-Intelligence; exposes ISI–China nexus

Jalandha: The Punjab Police’s Counter-Intelligence, Jalandhar, achieved a major breakthrough by uncovering tactics used by elements to monitor Army movements along the frontier, as it busted a spy ring involved in installing CCTV cameras in sensitive areas.

The investigation has revealed startling details: live footage from CCTV cameras installed in border regions was being monitored by handlers based in Pakistan through mobile applications.

Authorities have recovered CCTV cameras, solar panels, and SIM cards, and have arrested one accused in connection with the case. Significantly, the seized CCTV cameras and related equipment are of Chinese manufacture.

This development deals a major blow to organised espionage activities amid the ongoing campaign launched under the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to make Punjab a crime-free state.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said: “In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar has busted an ISI-backed espionage ring, apprehended key operative Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha from Ferozepur, and recovered China-made solar-powered CCTV equipment with 4G connectivity from Kapurthala.”

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused, along with his associates, had been installing these solar-powered CCTV cameras at multiple locations to monitor sensitive sites, including establishments linked to the Army, and transmitting live footage to Pakistan-based handlers through mobile applications.”

“An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages and identify other members of the module. Punjab Police remains firmly committed to dismantling espionage networks and ensuring peace and public safety across the state,” he added.

The DGP further noted that the accused not only installed the CCTV systems but also enabled real-time remote access for handlers across the border through mobile applications. Interrogations are ongoing to determine how the accused established cross-border links and to identify others involved in the espionage network. He added that a case has been registered at the SSOC, Amritsar, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).