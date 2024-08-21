Hosting G20 Summit, popularising yoga the key initiatives of PM Modi: BJP Nat’l General Secretary

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said on Wednesday that various initiatives such as hosting the G20 Summit last year in New Delhi, spreading the importance of yoga to the entire world and promoting the message of peace, security and brotherhood across the world, especially given the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in Gaza, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised India’s stature as an emerging superpower.

As PM Modi left for Poland on Wednesday (August 21-22) which is followed by a state visit to Ukraine (from August 23) to discuss on how to stop the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine since over last two years.

“If India develops as a nation, the world will grow rapidly. India’s growth has never been a roadblock in the progress of the entire world. As PM Modi has said that India has given the concept of Buddha and not ‘Yuddha’ (war) to the entire world. India has given the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam’ (world is one family) to the entire world.”

Speaking over the horrific rape and murder of a woman junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month, BJP National General Secretary Gautam on Wednesday said that the members of the opposition INDIA bloc such as the Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav had made a remark on a rape incident saying that “boys can sometimes commit mistakes”.

The Opposition INDIA bloc remained silent on the rape incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya where the main accused was a Samajwadi Party leader. This means that they are standing with the perpetrator and not the victim.

“If you (INDIA bloc) do not speak about the rape incident in West Bengal or Ayodhya and only speak when its convenient for them such as in Manipur.”

“Every person has his own right and one should also go to the Supreme Court against any injustice. We (BJP) does not see any harm in it, but all sections of the society have the right to the copuntry’s resources.”

“The Opposition INDIA bloc always asks if someone is murdered, if someone is raped, what is his caste, who is the perpetrator, if the perpetrator is a Muslim then they will not raise any voice, even if the victim is from the Yadav community.”