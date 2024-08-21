Konkani hit movie ‘Osmitay’ premier show at Tel Aviv, Israel sold out

All tickets for the Israel premier show of hit Konkani movie ‘Osmitay’ to be screened at Cinematheque, Tel Aviv, on August 23rd, 2024, have been sold out. This show has been Organized by Mr. Roshan D’Souza in association with Mandd Sobhann.

The movie showcases the culture, roots and heritage of the Konkani community while depicting a modern day love story. This movie has obtained great reviews from all over the world, and is a must watch. The movie is rated PG-12 (Parental guidance below 12 years of age).

For those in and around Mangalore will also get one more chance to Experience this movie in Cinematic feel. The movie will be screened at Bharath Cinemas on September 14th, 2024, During the “Film Sobhann” Konkani film festival.