‘Humanity and Morality are the True Strength of the Modern Engineer’ – Swami Tattwamayananda

50th Lecture of the Viveka Vani Series

Mangaluru: “In today’s technological age, mere intellect is not enough. As Swami Vivekananda said, engineers must infuse the spirit of humanity and morality into the machines they create. Technology should serve humanity—it should never replace it,” said Swami Tattwamayanandaji, Head of the Vedanta Society of Northern California, San Francisco.

He further emphasized that Swami Vivekananda’s ideas are timeless. “His message of strength, faith, and service must serve as a guiding light for today’s students. Becoming an engineer is not just a profession—it is a sacred responsibility toward nation-building,” he remarked.

Swamiji highlighted that the human being behind every machine must be filled with values; only then will technology become a blessing, not a curse. Along with economic progress, moral progress is equally essential. Without it, society will face inequality and instability. “Every youth must strive to become a Karma Yogi—one who combines technology with values—to build the strong, devoted, and service-minded India that Swami Vivekananda envisioned,” he concluded.

The lecture was delivered as part of the 50th session of the ongoing “Viveka Vani” lecture series organized by the Swami Vivekananda Study Centre, Mangalore University, on the theme “Vivekananda for the 21st Century Engineer.” The event was hosted at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Adyar, Mangaluru.

On this occasion, Swami Jitakamanandaji, Adhyaksha, Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru, Dr. S. S. Injaganeri, Principal of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Sri Bellal Gopinath Rao, retired army officer, Dr. Prashanth Rao, Dean (Student Welfare Office) and Head, Department of Basic Science, Nikhil, Student Welfare Officer and faculty members, and a large number of engineering students were present.

Dr. Chandru Hegde, Convener of the Swami Vivekananda Study Centre, Mangalore University, welcomed the gathering. Mrs. Rashmitha Girish Nishal, Student Welfare Officer and Program Coordinator of Sahyadri College, proposed the vote of thanks. The program was compered by Ms. Kavya M, Student Counselor.