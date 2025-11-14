‘Leading by huge margin’: Shahnawaz Hussain says NDA set to form govt in Bihar

Patna: As Bihar Assembly election result trends poured in on Friday, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain expressed strong confidence in the NDA’s performance, declaring that the alliance is headed for a decisive victory.

Talking to IANS, Hussain said: “Looking at the rounds of counting completed so far, it is clear that we are leading by a huge margin. We are winning and set to form the government. We have complete trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, and this trust is reflected in our victory.”

Echoing the optimism, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi highlighted the public’s long-standing support for the alliance.

“Looking at the public sentiment over the past 11 years, it favours continuity of good governance. It supports the journey of inclusive development. In most elections, the people have given their mandate to continue this journey of good governance.”

Another BJP leader, Yogendra Sharma, reinforced the sentiment that the NDA’s strong lead is no surprise. “Yes, this lead will continue; it is a completely natural process. Our gains in so many seats are due to the support of the people. When I say we will win more than 200 seats, it is clear that we are receiving support from all sections of the public,” he said.

The NDA has crossed the crucial halfway mark of 122 seats in early trends, establishing a substantial lead as vote counting progresses.

According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) as of noon, the ruling alliance was ahead in around 190 seats — with the BJP leading in 87, JD-U in 76, LJP-RV in 19, and HAMS in four.

On the other side, the opposition Mahagathbandhan was leading in 50 seats, with the RJD ahead in 36, and the Congress and the CPI-ML-L in six each.

Counting for all 243 Assembly seats began at 8 a.m., starting with the scrutiny of postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes at 8:30 a.m., carried out under stringent multi-tier security arrangements across 46 counting centres in 38 districts.