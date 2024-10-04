Hundreds Fall Ill After Drinking Contaminated Water in Byndoor

Udupi: On September 30, hundreds of residents in Uppunda Gram Panchayat, Byndoor Taluk, Udupi District, fell ill due to contaminated water. After consuming polluted water, villagers suffered from vomiting and diarrhea and received treatment at the local Primary Health Center. Thankfully, all have recovered and returned home.

District Health Officer Gadad confirmed that several villagers experienced vomiting and diarrhea and were admitted to the local government hospital. Health officials promptly visited the village, tested the water, and provided treatment to approximately 200-300 people who were affected.

The root cause of the issue is suspected to be contaminated water, pending confirmation from lab reports. The health department is closely monitoring the situation, which is now under control.

District Health Officer Gadad clarified that reports of over 1000 people falling ill are inaccurate. He confirmed that the actual number of affected individuals is significantly lower, approximately 200-300, and all have received treatment and are recovering well.