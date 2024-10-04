Mangaluru-Bengaluru Train Schedule Revised

Mangaluru: The Railway Department has partially withdrawn its decision to cancel the stoppage of the Kannur-KSR (via Mangaluru) train at Yesvantpur station. The decision was made due to development work at Yesvantpur station from November 1 to March 31.

Initially, the Railway Department announced that trains 16511 and 16512 would run directly from SMVT Bengaluru to Yesvantpur, skipping KSR Bengaluru. However, following widespread opposition, the department revised the schedule.

Revised Schedule:

– 16511 Bengaluru-Kannur Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 8 pm instead of 9:35 pm from KSR Bengaluru and reach Yesvantpur at 9:25 pm.

– 16512 Kannur-Bengaluru Express will depart from Kannur at 5:05 pm and reach Yesvantpur at 6:10 am the next day.

Note: The trains will not stop at KSR Bengaluru station.

The revised schedule aims to minimize inconvenience to passengers while development work is underway at the Yesvantpur station.