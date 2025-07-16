Husband and Police Constable Arrested in Connection with Sexual Assault Case in Mangalore

Mangaluru: In a concerning turn of events, the Kankanady City Police apprehended two individuals, including a police constable, in connection with a sexual assault case reported on July 15, 2025. The victim, a resident within the jurisdiction of the Kankanady City Police Station, submitted a detailed written complaint outlining a series of disturbing acts allegedly committed against her.

The complaint states that the victim’s husband purportedly coerced her into engaging in physical contact with another man for financial compensation. The husband is further accused of recording the encounter and subsequently threatening to disseminate the video across social media platforms should she refuse to comply with his demands for further physical contact with other individuals.

Seeking assistance, the victim contacted Chandranayak, a police constable stationed at the Kavoor Police Station and reportedly known to her. According to the complaint, Chandranayak visited the victim’s residence and deleted the incriminating photographic and video evidence from her husband’s mobile phone. However, the situation allegedly escalated when, at the instigation of the victim’s husband, Chandranayak himself forcibly engaged in physical contact with the victim against her will.

Upon receiving the victim’s complaint, the Kankanady City Police Station promptly registered a case and took both the victim’s husband and Police Constable Chandranayak into custody. An active investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Authorities have refrained from disclosing further details at this time, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and the necessity of safeguarding the victim’s privacy. The Kankanady City Police Station has assured the public that a comprehensive and impartial investigation will be conducted to ensure that justice is served in this sensitive case.



