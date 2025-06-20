Husband Arrested for Wife’s Murder in Shankaranarayana

Kundapur: Ganesh Poojary, 43, has been arrested by Shankaranarayana police in connection with the death of his wife, Rekha Poojary, 26. The incident occurred late Thursday night at their residence in the Hiliyana area, within the Shankaranarayana Police Station’s jurisdiction.

According to reports, Ganesh, employed as a painter, arrived home late and became embroiled in a dispute with Rekha over what authorities have described as a minor issue. The argument escalated, resulting in Ganesh allegedly attacking Rekha with a knife, inflicting a fatal wound to her neck and a serious head injury. Rekha was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, Ganesh Poojary reportedly fled the residence. However, the Shankaranarayana police were able to locate and apprehend him within Shankaranarayana. The couple is survived by their two young sons, aged six and three.

A formal case has been registered at the Shankaranarayana Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.