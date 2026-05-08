Inspiring Future Aviators: Mangaluru Airport gives Hands-on Aviation Sector Experience to District Toppers

Mangaluru: In commemoration of its 75th anniversary on the civil aviation map of India, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) hosted an exclusive experiential visit for the Second PUC (Pre-University Course) toppers from the Dakshina Kannada district on May 7, 2026. The initiative provided these young achievers from the science, arts, and commerce streams a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the intricacies of airport operations.

The visit was organized to celebrate the city’s significant milestone of 75 years in civil aviation, tracing back to December 25, 1951, when the first aircraft, carrying then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, landed at the Bajpe aerodrome. Throughout the year, MIA has planned a series of events to mark the Platinum Jubilee of this historic event, culminating in a grand finale scheduled for December 2026.

The core objective of this program was to ignite a passion for aviation among the students by offering them a firsthand understanding of the dynamic aviation ecosystem. Their experience encompassed a comprehensive overview of terminal operations and critical airside functions. Students were guided through key passenger journey touchpoints, including security protocols, airline and terminal operations, and the pivotal role of the Aviation Security Group unit of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in safeguarding airport safety and security.

Furthermore, the students gained valuable insights into Mangaluru Airport’s unwavering commitment to enhancing passenger experience. They learned how terminal operations are meticulously designed to ensure passenger comfort, operational efficiency, and overall satisfaction. A highlight of the visit was the interaction with essential operational units, such as the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) and Air Traffic Control (ATC) teams. These interactions underscore the critical role these units play in maintaining safe and seamless airside operations, ensuring both calm skies and efficient ground management.

Senior leadership from Mangaluru Airport engaged with the students, sharing valuable perspectives on the growth trajectory of the aviation sector, the ever-evolving passenger expectations, and the diverse array of career opportunities that these advancements create. This interaction served as an eye-opening experience for the students, encouraging them to consider and explore potential careers within the aviation industry and its related fields.

Looking ahead, Mangaluru Airport is preparing to host 10th Standard (SSLC) toppers from the Dakshina Kannada district for a similar experiential visit. This initiative reaffirms Mangaluru Airport’s commitment to community engagement and to nurturing future talent by creating meaningful opportunities that inform and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators.