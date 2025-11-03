HYDGEN Launches In-House Engineered Electrolyser for Lab-Grown Diamond Sector

Mangalore: HYDGEN today announced the shipment of its first domestically engineered electrolyser, specifically designed for applications within the lab-grown diamond industry. This milestone underscores the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable hydrogen production technologies.

The inaugural HYDGEN electrolyser unit, manufactured at the company’s facility located on the Sahyadri campus in Mangaluru, was unveiled by Captain Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament for the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. The event was attended by Dr. Manipaddy Krishna Kumar (COO), Ramyasri Doddamani Srivastava (Director), Dr. SS Injaganeri, Principal of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, as well as representatives from various industries and the hydrogen innovation community.

This achievement highlights HYDGEN’s dedication to innovation, indigenisation, and facilitating the transition to clean energy. The electrolyser, conceived, engineered, and assembled entirely at HYDGEN’s in-house facility, represents a significant advancement toward scalable, efficient, and reliable green hydrogen solutions tailored for both industrial and mobility applications.

“This accomplishment underscores the capability and dedication of our engineering and R&D teams,” stated Dr. Manipaddy Krishna Kumar, COO & Co-founder of HYDGEN. “The delivery of our first in-house electrolyser to a client validates our technology and strengthens our position within India’s rapidly expanding green hydrogen ecosystem.”

The HYDGEN DIA-S 5 kW PEM Electrolyser boasts a hydrogen generation capacity of 1 Nm³/h, achieving a purity level of 99.9995% at a back pressure of 10 bar. The system is specifically engineered to support Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) processes in lab-grown diamond production. In this context, hydrogen functions as a reducing agent, removing non-diamond carbon (graphite) from the growth surface and maintaining the plasma environment essential for diamond formation.

The success of this project is attributed to the leadership and technical expertise of HYDGEN’s management team, including Michael Gryseels (Executive Chairman), Dr. Manipaddy Krishna Kumar (COO), Dr. Goutham Dalapati (CTO), and Ramyasri Doddamani Srivastava (Director). Their strategic vision and guidance have been crucial in driving the company’s mission to deliver innovative, high-performance, and indigenously built hydrogen systems.

Looking forward, HYDGEN is concentrating on scaling up electrolyser capacities, with ongoing developments focused on enhancing stack size, system modularity, and overall efficiency. The company intends to expand its product line to cater to larger industrial demands and expedite the deployment of commercial-scale green hydrogen systems across diverse sectors.

This initial shipment marks the commencement of HYDGEN’s commercial deployment phase, reinforcing its vision to contribute to the nation’s decarbonisation efforts and energy self-reliance objectives through the advancement of indigenous hydrogen technology.

About HYDGEN:

HYDGEN is a cleantech energy company committed to developing advanced hydrogen generation, storage, and utilisation systems. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and sustainability, HYDGEN aims to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen solutions across industrial, mobility, and energy sectors.