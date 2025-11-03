Preparatory Meeting Held at Krishna Math Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s Visit to Udupi

Udupi: A preliminary meeting convened at the Geetha Mandir near Udupi Sri Krishna Math, under the chairmanship of Paryaya Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Puttige Math, has initiated preparations for the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the temple town. The visit is expected to coincide with the historic Laksha Kantha Gita recital. Senior officials from the Udupi district administration, district police, and elected representatives were in attendance.

Paryaya Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, in his opening address, underscored the significance of the Prime Minister’s visit, recalling Mr. Modi’s previous visit to Udupi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. “The upcoming program,” he stated, “should be meticulously organized to showcase Udupi’s rich cultural heritage, traditions, and renowned hospitality to the nation. Paramount importance must, however, be accorded to the Prime Minister’s security.”

The Swamiji further detailed the planned Geethotsava, a month-long celebration encompassing a range of events, including Sant Sangama, Geetha Mahayaga, and an International Geetha Conference. The event anticipates the participation of several high-profile dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, central government ministers, and international delegates from countries such as the United States. “This historic event will bring significant honor to Udupi,” the Swamiji asserted, urging collaborative efforts to ensure its resounding success.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna acknowledged the remarkable nature of programs organized by Paryaya Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji. He highlighted the Swamiji’s focus on the comprehensive development of Udupi during his previous Paryaya. “The Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit,” Suvarna stated, “will further bolster the all-round development of the district. All public representatives must cooperate fully, transcending political affiliations.”

Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K., Kapu MLA Suresh Shetty Gurme, Belapu Devi Prasad Shetty, Baikady Suprasad Shetty, District BJP President Kuthyaru Naveen Shetty, and former minister Pramod Madhwaraj each pledged their unwavering support to ensure the seamless execution of the event. District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar provided a detailed overview of the security measures being implemented.

The meeting saw the participation of Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Rashmi, Tahsildar Gururaj, and other key officials. Diwan Nagaraj Acharya served as the compere for the event, while Overseas Secretary Prasanna Acharya delivered the vote of thanks. Prominent members of the Math, including Santosh Shetty Tenkaraguttu, Ratheesh Tantri, Pramod Sagar, Yogindra Bhat, and Ravindra Acharya, were also present. The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi is anticipated to be a landmark event for Udupi, promoting its cultural significance and fostering further development within the district.