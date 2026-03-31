I challenge Gaurav Gogoi to make his income linked to Pakistan, UK public: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, questioning his alleged foreign assets and challenging him to make his financial details public.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma alleged that Gogoi has not disclosed income linked to Pakistan and the United Kingdom, and demanded that he release details of any properties held abroad, particularly in England.

The Chief Minister also referred to discussions in Pakistani media about Gogoi, using it to question the Congress leader’s transparency. “He should come forward and declare all his assets, including those in foreign countries. Why has he not disclosed details of any alleged properties in Pakistan?” Sarma asked, further challenging Gogoi to present his bank account details before four senior journalists from Assam.

The Chief Minister also claimed that there have been allegations regarding Gogoi owning properties in multiple countries, including the United States, and said the Congress leader must clarify his financial position to the public.

Turning his criticism towards the Congress manifesto, CM Sarma alleged that if the party comes to power, it will grant land rights to “Miya” settlers, a claim he used to target the opposition’s policies on land and identity.

He also exuded confidence in the BJP-led alliance’s prospects in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, predicting a decisive victory.

According to Sarma, the NDA could secure more than 90 seats, with the possibility of crossing the 100-seat mark in the 126-member Assembly. In contrast, he projected a poor performance for Congress, stating that the party may be restricted to around 15 to 16 seats.

He further estimated that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) could win between five and six seats, while regional parties may secure one or two seats.

CM Sarma asserted that the BJP’s governance record and development agenda would resonate strongly with voters.