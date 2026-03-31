Illusionist Kudroli Ganesh Illuminates TEDx Audience on the Psychology of Magic

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: Renowned illusionist Kudroli Ganesh captivated attendees at a recent TEDx event held at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The global forum, celebrated for its commitment to disseminating knowledge through expert insights, provided a platform for Ganesh to deliver a compelling lecture and demonstration on the art of illusion.

Ganesh’s presentation, entitled “How magicians create wonders by understanding the limitations of the human mind and its five senses,” delved into the cognitive principles that underpin successful magic performances. Through meticulously executed magic tricks, Ganesh illustrated how magicians exploit the inherent vulnerabilities and biases of human perception to create seemingly impossible feats. His engaging discourse highlighted the critical role of misdirection, suggestion, and psychological manipulation in crafting illusions that challenge the audience’s understanding of reality.

The TEDx symposium, hosted by KIIT University, drew a diverse audience of students eager to engage with thought-provoking ideas and innovative perspectives. In addition to Ganesh’s presentation, the event featured 10 expert resource persons from various fields, representing a broad spectrum of knowledge and experience from across the country.

Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor of KIIT University, formally felicitated Kudroli Ganesh in recognition of his contribution to the event. Senior university officials, along with members of the organizing committee, were also present to acknowledge Ganesh’s insightful presentation. The event was lauded as a valuable opportunity for students to broaden their intellectual horizons and engage with leading experts in their respective fields. Kudroli Ganesh’s participation in the TEDx symposium at KIIT University underscores the event’s commitment to fostering intellectual curiosity and promoting a deeper understanding of the human mind.