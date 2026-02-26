I don’t want to create further confusion, says Karnataka Home Minister on CM post demands

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday stated that he doesn’t want to create confusion with regards to the matter of leadership in the state. He further stated that he can’t do much about his supporters demanding the Chief Minister’s post for him, however, the decision has been left to the high command.

It can be recalled that amid the leadership tussle within the Congress party, G. Parameshwara had stated on Wednesday that there was nothing wrong with his supporters demanding the Chief Minister’s post for him. He claimed that he had proved beyond doubt that he is capable.

“I am not ready to create more trouble. Many people will ask me questions like you have asked. My supporters and fans will demand the CM’s post for me and raise slogans in this regard. The answer to all this is that the high command will take a decision at an appropriate time. Hence, there is not much use in analyzing the matter further,” HM Parameshwara maintained.

“You will not get answers now. Only when the high command makes a decision will everyone get answers. I have not done any lobbying, and I have not gone to Delhi for this purpose. My well-wishers have demanded it, but many times I have asked them not to do it,” he stated.

“I have even scolded them, but somewhere they will express their feelings, and we cannot do much about it. I will not join hands in creating confusion in the state,” he stated.

“There have been expressions by party workers and people, but I do not want to add to that confusion. Already, some confusion has been created over the matter by people, and I do not want to join them. Whatever needs to be done, our high command will take a decision whenever necessary,” he stated.

“It is not necessary for us to express everything in the media. It is up to the high command. If someone expresses their opinion, I do not want to join them,” he reiterated.

When asked about the demand for a Dalit CM, he said, “That is okay. People express their feelings, and that is fine.”

Talking about protest by government job aspirants, HM Parameshwara stated, “The Cabinet may discuss filling up vacancies, as it is a serious matter. On one hand, we want our youth to join universities and acquire skills, but when they do not get jobs, they are naturally disappointed. We will discuss this issue. Due to internal reservation, the recruitment process has slowed down. We will discuss how this can be rectified.”

“In our manifesto, we stated that there are 2.5 lakh vacancies in government jobs, and these will be filled in a phased manner. We have carried out some recruitments, but the issue of internal reservation came in between. In the Home Department alone, there are 15,000 vacancies. We have received clearance and will issue notifications. We will fill them,” he added.