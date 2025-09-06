‘I still want to play Grand Slams’: Djokovic hushes retirement talks after US Open SF loss

New York: Novak Djokovic confirmed that he wants to play a full Grand Slam season next year, after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final of the 2025 US Open.

Alcaraz and Djokovic continued their inter-generational rivalry, where the 22-year-old Spaniard overcame the 38-year-old Serbian 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach his seventh major final and second in New York.

“I still want to play Grand Slams and a full Grand Slam season next year,” said the Serb. Let’s see whether that’s going to happen or not. But Slams are Slams – they are just different from any other tournament. They are the pillars of our sport, the most important tournaments we have,” said Djokovic.

In a largely high-quality, absorbing two-hour and 25-minute clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alcaraz avenged his recent losses to Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open and the 2024 Paris Olympics to stay on track for his sixth Grand Slam title and a return to No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings, as per ATP.

“I’m happy with my level of tennis, but it’s just the physicality of it. As I said after the quarter-finals, the press conference when I spoke to you guys, I said I’m going to do my very best to get my body in shape to sustain that level and that rhythm for as many hours as it’s needed,” said Djokovic, who is 5-4 in his ATP Head2Head series with Alcaraz. “But it wasn’t enough. That’s something I, unfortunately at this point in time in my career, can’t control.”

The 100-time tour-level titlist said it is frustrating when he is unable to maintain his level physically. But he was also realistic in explaining that at his age, it is expected.

“It comes with time and with age,” Djokovic said. “I still enjoy the thrill of competition. Today I received amazing support again on the court from the crowd. Very thankful for that. I thoroughly enjoyed myself. Yeah, that’s one of the biggest reasons why I keep on going. The love that I’ve been getting around the world has been amazing the last couple of years,” Djokovic concluded.