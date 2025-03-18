‘I want to be proactive’: Pant shares most important aspect of being a captain

New Delhi: Ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant shared about the most important aspect of being a skipper in the tournament and said that he wants to be proactive, which he has been learning in the last couple of years.

Pant, who became the most expensive player in IPL’s history when LSG acquired him for Rs 27 crore at the mega auction last year, will be aiming to guide LSG to their first-ever IPL title.

Pant also noted creating a proper channel to communicate with a lot of seniors and international stars is the challenging aspect of captaincy in the IPL.

“I want to be proactive, and this is something that I started to learn in the last two years. The more communication you have with the management and the players, the bond becomes batter and batter. There has to be one channel that can send a message so the whole group is receiving and working towards the same thought process, and that is one challenging aspect of captaincy in IPL because there are a lot of seniors and international players and how do you communicate with them?” Pant said in a video shared by Star Sports on X.

“So everyone works in the same direction, which you want your team to be in. I think that is one of the most challenging things. I want to be someone who gives freedom to the players to express themselves,” he added.

Pant had earlier said, he wanted to create a place where “people can come and express themselves. It’s just a very simple idea. It’s easier to say than to do it because it requires a lot of effort from each and every individual.”

LSG are set to play their first match of the IPL 2025 season against Delhi Capitals, a team which Pant captained previously, on March 24 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. LSG reached the playoffs of the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, before exiting in the Eliminator twice. In IPL 2024, LSG finished in seventh place in the points table.