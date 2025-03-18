SC-ST contractors raise concern over 4 pc Muslim quota in K’taka govt tenders, plea CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Contractors Association has submitted a plea to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressing concern over the 4 per cent quota for Muslims in government tenders.

The association has said since the matter has taken a political turn with the BJP warning that it will take legal action on the move, it fears that it will have an impact on the reservation provided to the SC and ST contractors.

Mahadeva Swamy, President of the Karnataka State SC/ST Contractors Association, while talking to IANS on Tuesday, said the association has made a submission in this regard to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the concerned minister. They are expected to take a decision and make modifications to ensure that the interests of the SC and ST contractors are not harmed.

“The government has specified the proportion of quota for tenders at once. However, the BJP leaders and Central ministers have stated that they will challenge the quota of Muslims in the court of law. If they challenge the government order, by default, the quota given for other categories will also be challenged as they are mentioned together,” Mahadeva Swamy stated.

“Hence, the demand is made to the government that while presenting the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, 1999 (KTPP Act) bill in the House to make provision for Muslim quota in tenders, the matter related to SC and ST categories must be mentioned in separate clauses,” Mahadeva Swamy said.

He clarified that the Muslim quota won’t affect the SC and ST Categories and their reservation of 24 per cent will remain intact.

The association has also congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for increasing the reservation in government tenders from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. It has also welcomed the move to provide reservations for Category -1, Category 2 A and Category 2B.

The quota for SC-ST contractors has been consented to by the President of India and upheld by the Supreme Court which opined that it is constitutional.

The government is preparing to place the KTPP (Amendment) Act soon in the House to provide a quota for Muslims. The BJP has announced that it will not let the government implement the reservation for Muslims as it is unconstitutional and threatens the integrity of the country.

Coming down heavily on the Congress-led Karnataka government over its decision to provide 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in tenders, the BJP has stated that this move has the potential to balkanise India. The party has also declared that it will challenge the move in court.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, BJP National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said on Monday that this “patently unconstitutional, prima facie illegal act of providing quota for Muslims” will be challenged in the court.



