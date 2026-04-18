IAF aircraft incident renders Pune runway temporarily unavailable, crew safe

New Delhi/Pune: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday said that the runway at Pune airport has been temporarily rendered unavailable following an incident involving one of its aircraft, while confirming that the aircrew are safe and there has been no damage to civil property.

In a post on social media platform X, the IAF said the incident had affected runway operations, leading to a temporary disruption in flight movements at the airport.

“Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe, and there is no damage to civil property. Efforts are underway to operationalise the runway and resume normal operations at the earliest,” the IAF said.

Details of the incident were not immediately available. However, standard safety protocols were initiated following the incident to ensure there was no risk to personnel or infrastructure.

Airport authorities are coordinating with the IAF to restore runway operations at the earliest.

Flight operations are expected to be affected until normalcy is restored, with airlines likely to adjust schedules accordingly.

Pune airport, which serves both civil and military operations, is among the key aviation hubs in Maharashtra. Any disruption in runway availability typically affects multiple arrivals and departures during peak hours.

Further information on the incident is awaited.

In a separate development on Thursday, a SpiceJet aircraft collided with a stationary Akasa Air plane at Delhi airport, resulting in minor damage to both aircraft, though no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 2.15 p.m. when the SpiceJet aircraft, arriving from Leh, was taxiing towards its designated bay and came into contact with the Akasa Air plane, which was preparing for departure to Hyderabad.

Initial reports indicated that the right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft was damaged, while the left horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa Air aircraft was struck in the collision.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said that its aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad returned to the bay following the incident.

“Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it,” the spokesperson said.

The airline said all passengers and crew were safely disembarked and that alternate arrangements were being made to operate the flight.

It added that the relevant authorities have been informed and the matter is under investigation, reiterating that safety remains its top priority.