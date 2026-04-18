Cong MLA Kulkarni conviction a conspiracy, alleges K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Friday alleged a BJP conspiracy behind the conviction of Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni in the murder case of BJP leader and Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda.

Responding to media queries at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Shivakumar said Kulkarni had been “caught in trouble” due to a conspiracy and urged party workers not to lose courage.

“Vinay Kulkarni has been caught in trouble due to a BJP conspiracy. There is no need for him to lose courage. In politics, such struggles are inevitable, and he will fight through it,” he said.

Referring to the life sentence awarded by the court, Shivakumar said he respects the judiciary but maintained that Kulkarni had been implicated.

“I have respect for the court. There has been a major conspiracy in this case. During the filing of the B report, the CBI conducted an investigation and harassed him. Vinay Kulkarni has been implicated as part of this conspiracy,” he said.

He noted that there is a 30-day window to file an appeal and said he had spoken to Kulkarni’s family regarding the next steps.

“Swearing in the name of the God he believes in, he has said that he has not committed this mistake. Even today, I have faith in him,” Shivakumar said.

He, however, reiterated that the court’s verdict must be respected and assured support to Kulkarni’s family.

“We must respect the court’s verdict. In my view, he has not committed any wrongdoing. We will stand with his family and provide them moral support. Truth will ultimately prevail,” he added.

Drawing a parallel with his own experience, Shivakumar said he too had faced “conspiracies” in the past but eventually secured relief from the Supreme Court.

“In the end, I got justice in the Supreme Court. I am confident that justice will be delivered in the higher courts in this case as well,” he said.

When asked who was behind the alleged conspiracy, Shivakumar said he would speak on the matter at an appropriate time, while questioning the circumstances under which the case was handed over to the CBI.

“Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is now saying that he had said it earlier — how was that known in advance? BJP leaders have conspired because a leader was emerging as a strong political force in North Karnataka,” he alleged.

It may be recalled that a Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru on Friday awarded double life imprisonment to Vinay Kulkarni and 16 other accused in connection with the murder of Yogesh Gowda.

The court awarded life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy and murder, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The court also directed payment of Rs 16 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family and imposed a total fine of Rs 12.50 lakh on the accused. Accused No. 1, Basavaraja Muttagi, was confirmed as an approver in the case.

Judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat pronounced the verdict, under which Kulkarni, 57, will spend the remainder of his natural life in prison.

The court also sentenced accused No. 19, Channakeshava Tingarikar, a circle inspector, to seven years’ imprisonment for destruction of evidence.



