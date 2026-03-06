IAF confirms loss of two pilots in Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter aircraft crash, expresses condolences

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday confirmed the loss of Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the crash of a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft. The IAF also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased officers.

Taking to its social media platform X, the IAF said, “IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

The Su-30MKI fighter jet, which was on a routine training mission, crashed in the Karbi Anglong area of Assam, approximately 60 km from Jorhat. Search operations are currently underway in the region.

On Thursday, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft had lost radar contact during a sortie over Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, defence officials said.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), the fighter aircraft went missing from radar contact during what was described as a routine mission, prompting an immediate response from the Air Force and other security agencies.

“An IAF Sukhoi-30 aircraft has lost radar contact. Air Force teams have been launched to ascertain the facts and verify the situation,” the PRO said.

Search and rescue teams from the IAF, along with personnel from the local administration and other security agencies, had been mobilised to locate the aircraft and verify the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials had said more details regarding the aircraft’s last known position and the number of personnel on board were being ascertained.

The Sukhoi-30MKI is among the IAF’s frontline multi-role fighter aircraft and forms a crucial component of India’s overall air defence capability.

Incidents involving Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft have occurred in the past as well.

In August 2019, an IAF Sukhoi-30MKI crashed in a paddy field near Tezpur in Assam during a routine training mission. Both pilots managed to eject safely and were later rescued.

Earlier in May 2015, another Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft crashed around 36 km south of Tezpur Air Force base shortly after take-off, with both pilots ejecting safely before the crash occurred.



