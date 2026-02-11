ICE chief grilled by lawmakers on mass deportation operations at divided US House hearing

Washington: Todd Lyons, acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and other immigration officials were questioned by lawmakers on mass deportation operations at a US House of Representatives hearing, with Republican and Democratic lawmakers expressing divided views.

Lyons testified at a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee, along with Rodney Scott, commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, and Joseph Edlow, director of Citizenship and Immigration Services. All three agencies operate under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Xinhua news agency reported.

The ICE chief and other immigration officials, who defended the Trump administration’s mass deportation operations, largely received praise and support from Republican lawmakers and drew criticism from Democrats, reflecting a polarized political environment.

Democrats pressed the officials on a lack of due process, poorly-regulated practices, the two fatal shootings of US citizens by federal agents, and whether Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — who has faced mounting pressure in recent days following her comments describing the victims as having committed “an act of domestic terrorism” — should resign.

Republicans, meanwhile, touted US President Donald Trump’s mass deportation policies and highlighted the risk and danger faced by federal immigration agents.

New York Democratic Representative Timothy Kennedy is among the lawmakers who lashed out at ICE for wearing masks during immigration raids. “In America, we shouldn’t have secret police. We shouldn’t have masked government agents executing citizens in the streets,” he said.

When asked whether the secretary of homeland security should resign, Lyons dodged the question, saying that “I’m not going to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Asked whether there were plans to release footage from body cameras worn by immigration agents in Minnesota state, Lyons said he fully welcomes body cameras.

Lyons said that out of approximately 13,000 ICE officers who are active in the field, more than 3,000 have cameras. He also estimated that about 10,000 Border Patrol agents, out of about 20,000, have body cameras.

Democratic Representative LaMonica McIver of New Jersey asked, “How many government agencies are you aware of that routinely kill American citizens and still get funding?” adding that ICE should be abolished entirely.

The recent two fatal shootings by federal enforcement personnel in the city of Minneapolis have prompted Democrats to seek changes to how immigration agencies operate, resulting in a brief lapse in government funding.

The DHS only received a two-week continuing resolution at current funding levels, allowing both parties and the White House to continue negotiations on immigration enforcement. The funding is set to expire on Friday.

Democrats’ demands include ending roving patrols, tightening warrant rules, imposing an enforceable code of conduct that holds federal agents to the same use-of-force standards as local law enforcement, and implementing a “masks off, body cameras on” policy for federal agents.