ICYM Central Council Hosts Udhyam Sangathi: Igniting Entrepreneurial Spirit with Michael D’Souza

A Youth Entrepreneurship Programme brought together aspiring young business minds for an enriching session of insights and interaction. The event began with an introduction of participants and a prayer, followed by felicitations to Mr. Anil Lobo, Chairman of MCC Bank and Mr. Michael D’Souza, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist for their support.

In the keynote address, Mr. Michael D’Souza shared practical guidance on building cash capital, understanding value for money, and gaining sound knowledge before entering business. He spoke about the challenges of dealing with well-informed customers and highlighted the joy found in solving business problems. Touching upon stock investment and the Rule of 72, he encouraged the youth to be consistent, sincere, and to “start small, start now.” He also highlighted ICYM as a valuable platform for networking.

Lionel Aranha – A Lawyer, advisor, CA, arbitrator, and professor delivered a compelling session on building ethical and sustainable businesses. He stressed the need for strong business models, financial discipline, and understanding the difference between profitability and liquidity. Emphasizing written agreements, working capital costs, and business ethics, he encouraged participants to remain grounded in community values. He also offered guidance on handling failure, choosing business ideas, and navigating parental expectations.

An engaging Q&A session followed, where participants discussed the dangers of shortcuts in business, the importance of cutting losses early, and staying aligned with long-term goals. Topics like Coffee Can Investing, team-building, and early profitability were also explored. The speakers introduced the “30-Day Test,” urging the youth to build consistency as a key entrepreneurial trait.

In the closing session, Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, Karnataka Regional Youth Commision Secretary and ICYM Mangalore Diocese Director appreciated the enthusiasm of the youth in organizing various projects for the betterment of the community. While Mr. Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza, President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese highlighted initiatives like Yuva Sampark and Wowr that continue to support young people, encouraging them to build careers. He also emphasized on initiatives like Red Drop Mangalore, Beautiful Lengths by ICYM Mangalore Diocese.

Mr Anil Lobo, Chairman of MCC bank; Mr Michael Dsouza, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist; Mr Roy Castelino, Rachana Foundation President, Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza Karnataka Regional Youth Commision Secretary and ICYM Mangalore Diocese Director, Mr Stany Alvares, Konkani Sahitya Academy President; well wishers and team members of Mr Michael Dsouza, Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza, President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese; Maria Dsilva, Secretary of ICYM Mangalore Diocese; Floyd Pinto, Coordinator of Udhyam Sangathi Event were present for the program.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks acknowledging the organizing team, venue host and the active participation of evey one present. A group photo marked the end of the inspiring gathering. The program was compered by Winston Sequeira, Immediate Past President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese.