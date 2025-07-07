ICYM Mangalore Diocese Elects New President and Office Bearers for 2025–26

Mangaluru: The Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) Mangalore Diocese convened its Annual General Body Meeting at Rosario Cathedral Hall, culminating in the election of Mr. Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza from Moodbidri as the new President for the year 2025–26. The meeting, attended by Diocesan Executive Committee members, Central Council members, and representatives from various deaneries and units, marked a significant transition and a renewed commitment to youth engagement within the diocese.

The day commenced with a formal Annual General Body Meeting. Dr. Joyston D’Souza, Joint Secretary, initiated the proceedings with a prayer, followed by a blessing from Rev. Fr. Praveen D’Souza, Designated Director. Mr. Winston Joel Sequeira, the outgoing President, extended a warm welcome to all attendees.

Ms. Ashlin Avita D’Souza, Secretary, presented a comprehensive report on the previous year’s general body meeting, providing a detailed account of activities and achievements. Ms. Reena Anjali Crasta, Treasurer, followed with a meticulous presentation of the annual financial statements, ensuring transparency and accountability. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Ashlin Avita D’Souza. A highlight of the meeting was the release of the “Amso Yuvak 2024–25” magazine by committee members, showcasing the literary and creative talents within the ICYM.

Following the Annual General Body Meeting, a solemn Eucharistic celebration was held. Rev. Dr. Ozmond Roshan D’Souza, Assistant Parish Priest of Bendur, served as the main celebrant, with Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza and Rev. Fr. Praveen D’Souza as co-celebrants.

Under the guidance of Rev. Fr. Vijay Victor Lobo, Election Officer, and the Mangalore Diocesan Election Commission, elections for the 2025–26 office bearers were conducted with the assistance of Seminary Brothers. The elections saw participation from a diverse pool of candidates:

President: Ashton Dsouza (Neermarga), Christon Menezes (Derebail), Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza (Moodbidri)

Secretary: Maria DSilva (Surathkal), Noel Jude Santhumayor (Vamanjoor)

Joint Secretary: Reena Reshal Monteiro (Bajal), Floyd Vincent Pinto (Neerude)

Treasurer: Shawn Saldanha (Kateel), Supreeth Fernandes (Arva)

Social Cause Secretary: Anson Monteiro (Maril), Muriel Mascarenhas (Bendur)

The elections resulted in the formation of the Diocesan Executive Committee for 2025–26, comprising the following individuals:

President: Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza (Moodbidri)

Vice President (Unanimously Elected): Melroy Prem D’Souza (Allipade)

Lady Vice President (Unanimously Elected): Ashintha Monteiro (Kasargod)

Secretary: Maria D’Silva (Surathkal)

Joint Secretary: Floyd Vincent Pinto (Neerude)

Treasurer: Supreeth Fernandes (Arva)

Social Cause Secretary: Muriel Mascarenhas (Bendur)

The Valedictory Ceremony commenced with a prayer led by council members, followed by the presentation of the Annual Report 2024–25 by Ms. Ashlin Avita D’Souza. The ceremony included the felicitation of former DEXCO members Mr. Jaison Crasta and Mrs. Vishma Dcunha, Mr. Brendan Cutinha and Mrs. Carol D’Souza, Mrs. Shiny D’Souza and Mr. Arvin Moras, and Dr. Steevan Pinto. Dr. Pinto, the Permude Ex-president of ICYM, Mangalore Diocese, addressed the gathering, focusing on leadership and skill development.

The event also recognized and honored individuals for their dedicated service and contributions to the ICYM:

Rev. Fr. Vijay Victor Lobo for his decade of service as Election Commissioner.

Past Central Council and DEXCO members.

Mr. Elvin Prashanth D’Cunha, Editor of Amcho Yuvak, representing the Amcho Yuvak editing committee.

Mr. Avit Premson Lobo, Red Drop Coordinator, representing the Red Drop committee.

Rev. Fr. Valerian D’Souza, Parish Priest of Rosario Cathedral.

Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, for his contributions during 2021-22, 2022-23, and his continued service.

The newly elected committee members formally took their oath of office, signifying their commitment to serving the ICYM and the youth of the diocese. Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza shared his reflections on his six years of experience with ICYM, offering guidance and encouragement to the incoming leadership.

The official handing over ceremony symbolized the transition of leadership, and the ICYM 2025–26 journey was inaugurated with the lighting of a lamp, representing enlightenment, guidance, and a renewed spirit.

The event concluded with the singing of the ICYM theme song. Mr. Jaison Pereira (Shirthady), ex-Diocese and Regional President, skillfully compered the day’s program, fostering an atmosphere of unity, gratitude, and a sense of renewal among the participants.

Report from P.R.O. – Sharvin D’Souza.