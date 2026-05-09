Kerala CM decision likely today or tomorrow, says Muraleedharan amid Cong leadership buzz

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and MLA-elect K. Muraleedharan on Saturday said that the Congress high command is expected to take a decision on the next Chief Minister of Kerala within the next 24 hours, while rejecting suggestions of serious infighting within the party over the coveted post.

His remarks came as political activity intensified across Kerala following the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s emphatic victory in the Assembly elections, triggering campaigns by supporters of senior Congress leaders V.D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K.C. Venugopal for the chief minister’s position.

Speaking to IANS on the likely timeline for the Congress leadership’s decision, Muraleedharan said, “I think the decision will come out either today or tomorrow.”

Across several parts of the state, posters, flex boards, roadshows and demonstrations by party workers have emerged in support of different senior leaders, particularly V.D. Satheesan, whose supporters have intensified public campaigns seeking his elevation as the next Chief Minister.

However, Muraleedharan downplayed the significance of these public displays and said such campaigns would not influence the final decision of the Congress high command.

He further stated that the opinions of newly elected MLAs, as well as coalition partners in the United Democratic Front, would be taken into account before the final decision is announced.

Responding to questions regarding flex boards and posters backing Satheesan and K.C. Venugopal, he said, “Flexes and Posters are not being considered by the party high command. They will look at the attitude of MLAs and the attitude of our coalition partners. After the discussion, they will make a decision. That will be final.”

Expressing confidence that the party would remain united once the leadership decision is made, Muraleedharan said, “I think when the final decision comes out, then there will be unity in the party. That is absolutely in the hands of High Command. I can’t say anything. I can’t predict anything. Election results came out only on May 4. Today, it’s May 9. There is time. Within three days, swearing-in will take place.”

Muraleedharan’s remarks assume significance as visible lobbying by supporters of various Congress leaders continues to gather momentum across the state in the aftermath of the UDF’s landslide electoral win.

Apart from the widespread campaign in favour of Satheesan, flex boards supporting senior Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala for the top post have also appeared in multiple districts, indicating growing pressure from different factions within the party ahead of the high command’s final announcement.

Meanwhile, the two Congress observers, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, appointed by the party leadership to gather feedback from newly-elected MLAs, submitted their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday.