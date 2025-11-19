IEEE COSMIC-2025 to Convene at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management is set to host the IEEE Second International Conference on Computing, Semiconductor, Mechatronics, Intelligent Systems and Communications (COSMIC-2025) on November 21-22, 2025. This prestigious event, supported by the IEEE Bangalore Section, will take place on the college’s campus in Mangaluru, Karnataka, India.

Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management has consistently emphasized research and innovation through various initiatives, including Synergia, Social Innovation Projects, the Sahyadri Science Talent Hunt, and the hosting of prominent conferences. COSMIC-2025, one of Sahyadri’s flagship events, aims to unite experts and enthusiasts from diverse fields such as Computing, Semiconductor, Mechatronics, Intelligent Systems, and Communications, providing a platform for meaningful exchange and multidisciplinary research.

The conference will feature keynote addresses, technical paper presentations, and poster sessions, all geared towards promoting the dissemination of research findings and innovative solutions. Accepted and presented papers will be submitted for potential publication in the IEEE Xplore® Digital Library (Conference Record #67569), under the IEEE Conference Publications Program (CPP).

COSMIC-2025 marks the third IEEE international conference hosted by Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management. The college successfully organized IEEE COSMIC-2024 last year, and IEEE DISCOVER-2023 in 2023 in collaboration with the IEEE Mangalore Subsection and IEEE Bangalore Section.

A rigorous double-blind multiple review process led to the acceptance of 20% of the 400 papers submitted from various locations within India and abroad. The conference anticipates an audience of over 200 attendees, including participants and delegates from diverse locations.

Esteemed guests for the event include:

Chief Guest: Dr. Vidyashankar S, Honorable Vice Chancellor – Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi

Presided by: Dr. Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, Govt. of Karnataka, Chairman, Sahyadri Foundation

Keynote Speakers: Dr. Prasant Misra, Senior Scientist, TCS Research, Chair Elect, IEEE Bangalore Section; Dr. Chengappa Munjandira, Senior Technologist, Hewlett Packard, Academic Senate Member -VTU

Other notable attendees:

Dr. Venugopala P S, Chair Elect, IEEE Mangalore Subsection

Mr. Manjunatha Basavaraja Singhai, General Manager and Circle Head Mangalore, Canara Bank

Dr. Vasudeva Acharya, Chair, IEEE Mangalore Subsection

Dr. S. Manjappa, Director R&D, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Panelists for the Technical Discussion:

Dr. Ajith Padyana, Program Director, VTU-VRIF-TCOE Center, Chairperson, MTech(Quantum Technologies), VTU

Dr. Abhishek Vaish, Professor, IIIT Allahabad

Mr. John Blessen, Co-Founder, Cipay.ai & Customer Inspire

Mr. NLS Murthy, Managing Director, Greenway Health India Pvt. Ltd.

Conference Leadership:

General Chair: Dr. S S Injaganeri, Principal, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Organizing Chairs: Dr. Mustafa Basthikodi, Professor & HOD, Dept. of Computer Science & Engineering, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management; Dr. Pushpalatha K, Professor & HOD, Dept. of CSE(AIML), Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management looks forward to fostering vibrant discussions and collaborations at COSMIC-2025.