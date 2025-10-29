‘If it’s in his fate…’: D.K Suresh on brother Shivakumar’s prospects of becoming Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing leadership row in Karnataka’s ruling Congress, former Congress MP D.K. Suresh, the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister and state party President D.K. Shivakumar, on Wednesday said that his brother will become the Chief Minister if that is in his fate.

“Even I wish to see my brother Shivakumar as the Chief Minister. If it is written in his fate, he will become the CM. It is not possible to make everyone happy all the time,” Suresh told media persons here.

Reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement in a television interview expressing his desire to lead the party in the next Assembly elections, he said: “Leaders aged 95 years and 98 years are still active in politics. Considering that, there is nothing wrong if Siddaramaiah contests the 2028 election. The next election will be fought under his leadership, and he is our leader.”

Asked about reports of a “November Revolution” within the ruling Congress, Suresh said: “I have no information about any November Revolution. The Congress party has received a mandate from the people to govern for five years. Including independents, the party currently has the support of 140 MLAs in the state Assembly. What is important now is to fulfil the assurances given to the people.”

He added that the party and government are functioning unitedly and that there is no confusion in governance.

On AHINDA leaders organising conventions and Shivakumar’s busy schedule with party work, Suresh said: “Shivakumar is the state President of the party. It is his duty to take everyone along and treat them equally. He must also ensure that the party’s interests are not harmed in any way, and he is conducting himself accordingly.”

“Shivakumar will always abide by the decisions of the party,” he emphasised.

On any power-sharing deal and a possible cabinet reshuffle, Suresh said: “AICC leaders, the Chief Minister, and the Deputy Chief Minister will have to answer that. There is nothing to worry about. If it is in his fate, he (Shivakumar) will become the CM; otherwise, it’s okay.”.

Responding to a question about efforts to secure the CM’s post for his brother, he clarified: “There are no such efforts. Shivakumar is the party president and also the Deputy Chief Minister. He will always uphold the interests of the party.”

Asked whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is indispensable for the state Congress, Suresh said: “He has all the qualities of a leader. He appears healthy and is travelling across the state, ensuring good administration. It would not be wrong if we face the next election under his leadership.”

“My statements regarding the leadership issue are irrelevant. The high command and party leadership will take the final decision,” he reiterated.



