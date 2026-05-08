Ignoring warnings to end affair, engineering student stabbed to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An engineering student was stabbed to death in Hyderabad for carrying on an alleged love affair despite warnings, police said on Friday.

Yuvan, 23, was murdered in the Chilkalguda area in Hyderabad’s Secunderabad late on Thursday night.

A resident of Jawaharnagar, he was a third-year engineering student of a private college.

Yuvan had come to Indiranagar in Chilkaguda to meet a girl with whom he had been in a relationship for four years. The girl’s relatives had previously warned him to stay away from her. However, Yuvan continued his relationship.

When he came to meet the girl on Thursday night, the girl’s relatives allegedly caught him and stabbed him.

According to police, he was sitting with friends and watching a cricket match on a mobile phone when the girl’s relatives suddenly arrived at the spot. The accused allegedly attacked the youth with knives and stabbed him nearly 17 times, leaving him critically injured.

He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Police later shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

Tension prevailed in the area as the family of Yuvan staged a protest in front of the girl’s house in Sitaphalmandi with his body on Friday and demanded punishment for the culprits.

Some of the protestors tried to attack the house. Police intervened to pacify the protestors.

Police said they have arrested two accused and are on the lookout for others.

According to police, Yuvan was earlier a resident of Sitaphalmandi but later shifted to Jawaharnagar.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Friday said that the series of ghastly crimes happening across Telangana exposes the alarming deterioration in law and order.

“Even as a delegation from our party was meeting the Telangana DGP, to express serious concern over the worsening law and order situation, shocking news emerged that the wife of retired DG-rank IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray was murdered in the high-security Prashasan Nagar area. Last night, a young man was brutally stabbed to death in the middle of the road in Secunderabad,” Rama Rao posted on X.

When the entire police machinery and intelligence network are being diverted towards filing false cases against BRS leaders, activists, and social media activists, arresting and harassing them, a collapse in law and order becomes inevitable, he said.