Illegal firecracker factory busted in Khandwa: MP Police

Khandwa: In a crackdown against illegal firecrackers, Madhya Pradesh Police claimed to have recovered string bombs, gunpowder, and other explosive materials worth more than 20 lakhs during a raid conducted at a defunct clubhouse in Khandwa district on Tuesday.

According to police, approximately 20 quintals of string bombs, gunpowder and other materials used for manufacturing of firecrackers were seized during the raid from an illegal factory operating in a deserted building (club) in a colony near Sinhada village of Khandawa.

Police said the development came based on inputs received that some illegal activities were taking place in the colony.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Khandwa, Manoj Kumar Roy, said on Tuesday that upon reaching the colony, a police team first spotted a Pickup vehicle entering into the colony.

“A pickup vehicle was spotted there, and two to three persons were seen fleeing from the spot. When the police team reached the location and conducted a search, a large number of sacks containing crude bombs (sutli bombs) were found.”

Later, when a police team searched the area, it was found that the factory was operating in a dilapidated clubhouse located within the residential colony.

“During its inspection, a huge quantity of prepared sutli bombs was found inside the rooms and on the rooftop, along with sulfur, ammonia, chemicals, raw materials, cartons, and other equipment used for manufacturing explosives,” Roy said, briefing the media.

Preliminary investigation revealed that previously, the clubhouse in question was owned by Yashvant Silawat, who had sold it to Imran a few years back.

“We have learnt that Imran, a resident who operates a shop of firecrackers, had purchased the building. However, we are trying to find the current owner of the building,” he added.

Roy further stated that an FIR has been registered in the matter, and some unidentified persons have been booked under the relevant charges.

“We are hopeful that the accused persons will be arrested soon,” he said, adding that the action was part of a special campaign being conducted against the illegal trade of explosive materials.