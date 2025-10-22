Illegal Flesh Trade Busted in Manipal: Two Arrested, Women Rescued

Manipal: Law enforcement authorities in Manipal have dismantled an illicit prostitution operation functioning under the façade of a body massage center. The operation, conducted on October 21, 2025, resulted in the apprehension of two individuals and the rescue of several women.

Acting on reliable intelligence, Inspector Mahesh Prasad and his team from the Manipal Police Station executed a raid on the premises. During the raid, the accused, identified as Imran and Jaibai alias Elisa, were taken into custody. Authorities also seized pertinent materials from the location.

Initial investigations have uncovered that the accused, Mahesh and Ashok, were allegedly operating a purported “Salon & Spa Body Massage Centre” for the purpose of engaging in illegal monetary activities. It is alleged that the two collaborated with Imran and Elisa to facilitate and execute the illicit flesh trade within the establishment.

The Manipal Police Station has formally registered a case under Crime No. 190/2025. The charges include Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP Act). A comprehensive investigation into the matter is currently in progress, as authorities work to uncover the full scope of the operation and bring all involved parties to justice.