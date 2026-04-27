Israel fighting for rights of Christians: PM Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is fighting for the rights of Christians throughout the Middle East through a video message released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Netanyahu made the statement from the Prime Minister’s office with a group of soldiers, he called them an exceptional group of young men and women and outstanding soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

He said that it is completely contrary to what is being presented outside, “Not only is Israel fighting for the rights of Christians throughout the Middle East, it has Christian soldiers who are fighting for the defence of Israel and for our Christian brothers throughout the region and beyond.”

He also highlighted that he was impressed by the personnel stories, commitment, sacrifice and their achievements.

He noted that “Israel is the only country in the Middle East where the Christian community is thriving, growing, and expanding. And it is very successful, with amazing men and women”.

Earlier on April 20, PM Netanyahu condemned “in the strongest terms” the incident involving an Israeli soldier damaging a Jesus Christ statue in Lebanon, saying that he was left “stunned and saddened” after learning about the episode.

The Prime Minister’s statement came after a picture went viral on social media showing an Israeli soldier smashing a statue of Jesus Christ with a sledgehammer.

Netanyahu said that military authorities are carrying out a criminal probe into the matter and will take disciplinary action against the offender.

He added that Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and people of all faiths.

On April 19, the IDF said that the incident is being viewed with great severity and the soldier’s conduct is “inconsistent” with the values expected of its armed forces.

It mentioned that the IDF’s Northern Command is carrying out a probe into the incident and vowed to take appropriate measures against those involved.