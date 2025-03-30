Illegal weapons smuggling network busted in Punjab; 3 held

Chandigarh: Striking yet another major blow to the illegal weapon smuggling network amid the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state as directed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has arrested three persons, an official said.

The police have recovered six pistols, including one 9MM Glock, two .30 bore and three country-made .32 bore pistols, along with nine cartridges from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav identified the arrested accused as Gurjant Singh, a resident of Sangatpura in Amritsar, Gursharan Singh, alias Gursharandeep, and Abhishek, alias Abhi, both residents of Lakhuwal in Amritsar.

The development came a day after CI Amritsar has busted a Pak-backed illegal arms smuggling racket with the arrest of two operatives, who were further supplying weapons to associates of foreign-based gangsters Lakhbir Landa and Satta Naushera, and recovered five sophisticated pistols from their possession.

DGP Yadav said that police teams from CI Amritsar received reliable inputs that some individuals are in possession of arms and ammunition and are hatching a conspiracy to commit crime at Uggar Aulakh village.

Acting swiftly, CI Amritsar team conducted a raid near Uggar Aulakh on the Amritsar-Ajnala Road, where the accused were apprehended, he said.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused persons have a criminal history with cases pertaining to the Arms Act, the NDPS Act, Excise Act, etc., registered against them.

Further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of their network, he added.

A case FIR No. 17 dated March 29 was registered under sections 25 of the Arms Act and sections 61 (2) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.