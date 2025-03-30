Manipur: One held with 117 pre-activated mobile SIM cards, other documents

Imphal: Manipur Police on Saturday arrested one person along with 117 pre-activated mobile SIM cards and other documents, officials said.

An official said that one Wahengbam Ajit Meetei a.k.a. Apa (32) was arrested on Saturday from Imphal West District for illegally selling pre-activated SIM cards by using the credentials of other persons without their consent and knowledge.

“The SIM cards are suspected to be sold to anti-social elements who use them for various illegal activities including extortion of money,” the official told the media on Saturday night.

Police recovered 117 pre-activated SIM cards of two mobile service providers, a mobile handset and an Aadhaar card.

Police officials are now interrogating the detainee to know details of his activities and whether any other person is associated with him.

Manipur Police launched a probe on February 12 and started extensive raids in various places of Imphal East, Imphal West and other districts in connection with the selling of activated SIM cards on fake documents, suspected to be used by the underground militants and anti-social elements.

The official said the selling of activated SIM cards came to light during an investigation of some cases relating to abduction, intimidation and forceful collection of ransom from traders, businessmen, government employees, contractors and selective common people.

He said that an FIR was registered at Porompat police station in Imphal East district on February 12 for selling activated SIM cards on fake identity papers by impersonating someone else.

“Such SIM cards are suspected to be used by underground militants, anti-socials and criminals for the purpose of extortion and intimidation to people of different walks of life. During the investigation of a recent criminal case, this facet came to light wherein the subscriber, on whose name the SIM card was issued, was not aware of it,” the official said.

He said raids are still going on in Imphal East, Imphal West and other districts in the course of the investigation and such raids would continue.

Police have advised all mobile service providers to ensure that proper periodic verification at all levels is done, failing which strict legal action would be taken. In a bid to curb illegal extortion of money from civilians, government employees, contractors and others, the Manipur government earlier announced the establishment of a dedicated Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell under the Home Department.

The cell, which would operate on a 24×7 basis, was incorporated by the representatives of the State Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Assam Rifles and Army.