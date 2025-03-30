Security forces recover 29 arms, other ammunition in Manipur

Imphal: In a series of joint operations, the Indian Army and other security forces have recovered illegally held 29 arms, some improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, various ammunition and war-like stores, officials said on Saturday.

A Defence spokesperson said that the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBP and Manipur police during the past few days recovered the 29 arms, several IEDs, grenades, different types of ammunition and war-like stores from six districts — Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Senapati, Jiribam and Bishnupur.

The recovered arms include Carbines, Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), AK series rifles, INSAS rifles, Snipers rifles, Single Barrel Bolt Action Rifles and pistols.

During the search operations, the security forces used various equipment, including Deep Search Metal Detector (DSMD). The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, a defence release said.

A police official said that search operations jointly by various security forces and area domination were conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

The forces also provided security to ensure trouble-free movements of various vehicles including goods carrying trucks along National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and National Highway-37 (Imphal-Jiribam).

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Continuing its operation against the militants’ activities in Manipur, security forces also nabbed seven militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from different districts during the past few days. The arrested militants belonged to PREPAK, and different factions of Kangleipak Communist Party.

The arrested militants were involved in abduction, forcible collection of money from traders, officials, contractors, and issuing threat notices to people.