Illegal Whiteboard Taxi Rental Operation Busted in Malpe

Udupi: Malpe Police have dismantled an illegal vehicle rental operation in the Tenkanidiyur village, following a formal complaint lodged by the Udupi District Taximen & Maxicab Association (R.) Malpe Unit. The operation involved the unauthorized rental of whiteboard private vehicles, contravening established transport regulations.

Acting on the complaint, which alleged the proliferation of whiteboard cars being rented to the public in the Malpe and Udupi areas without requisite permits, Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar D of the Malpe Police Station led a team to conduct a search at Belkale, Hiranyadhama Layout, Tenkanidiyur village.

The search culminated in the discovery of eighteen whiteboard vehicles, encompassing various models, parked at the residence of R. Rashid, son of Kasim, a resident of Hiranyadhama Layout, Tenkanidiyur. Subsequent interrogation of Mr. Rashid allegedly revealed his involvement in renting out these vehicles. Crucially, Mr. Rashid was unable to furnish valid permits from the relevant transport authorities, indicating a clear violation of established regulations.

Consequently, the Malpe Police have registered a case against Mr. Rashid under Crime No. 113/2025, citing violations of Sections 192(A), 66, and 187 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act (IMV Act). These sections pertain to the operation of a private vehicle rental business without the necessary permits and associated offenses.

The investigation into the matter remains active, with authorities seeking to ascertain the full extent of the illegal operation and any potential accomplices. The crackdown underscores the commitment of local law enforcement to upholding transport regulations and ensuring fair competition within the transportation sector.