‘I’m confident that Siddaramaiah will keep promise’: Shivakumar’s brother on Karnataka Cong crisis

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress crisis is likely to escalate, with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s brother and former Congress MP D.K. Suresh stating that he is confident Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will keep his word, hinting at a power-sharing formula.

The development took another serious turn with Deputy CM Shivakumar reiterating in Delhi that he and Siddaramaiah had spoken to each other in the presence of national leaders and that he would speak about it when the time comes.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday, D.K. Suresh said, in response to a question, that he is confident that though it may be delayed, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will keep his word.

Replying to questions regarding a possible leadership change and D.K. Suresh’s statement, Siddaramaiah said the media should not repeatedly ask the same question.

“Whatever the high command’s decision is, it has to be abided by both me and Shivakumar. The matter is left to the high command,” Siddaramaiah said.

“You (the media) keep leaving other issues and repeatedly ask me about the leadership change. Ask those who are making statements. Why do you ask me?” he said angrily, adding, “I will abide by whatever the high command decides.”

Responding to a question about legislators undertaking foreign tours to New Zealand and Australia, he said that MLAs and MLCs are travelling abroad at their own expense.

Siddaramaiah further said that meetings are being held with various departments and that the date of the Budget will be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on the leadership tussle, “I have already stated that the Chief Minister and I know what we have spoken to each other. We will speak about that later.”

When asked about his repeated statement that time will answer all questions, Shivakumar said he would respond at an appropriate time.

Responding to a question about D.K. Suresh’s statement that he is confident Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will keep his word, though delayed, Shivakumar said, “I have already said that time will answer.”

The development has assumed significance with the Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar loyalists are openly demanding the high command’s intervention to end the confusion on leadership in Karnataka.

Shivakumar himself has made a public statement on the mutual agreement made with CM Siddaramaiah in the presence of national leaders.



