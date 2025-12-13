I’m still determined to play three formats as best I can, says Hazlewood

New Delhi: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has no intention to back off from any format of cricket and will continue to play all forms despite missing the ongoing Ashes due to injury.

Hazlewood, who sustained a hamstring strain while bowling in the Sheffield Shield last month and then suffered a setback when he hurt his Achilles last week, would not feature against England this summer.

Hazlewood stated that he was committed to continuing to represent his nation with both red ball and white, even though he was unable to participate in the series.

“Yeah absolutely,” he told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph. “My body still feels as strong as ever. It’s just little things here and there that creep in. I’m still determined to play three formats as best I can.

“You’re still going to miss the odd game here and there, no one can do it all, unless you’re a batter, but I still enjoy all the different demands of the three formats.

“It keeps it fresh getting ready and preparing for each different format.”

Hazlewood will instead focus on recovering in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that commences on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

“Once you’re injured mid-series or just before a series starts, you’re chasing your tail a lot of the time anyway,” he added.

“I probably could have got back for one or two tests with the hamstring, but then you leave yourself quite vulnerable going into a test match on the back of not much.

“Every day you’re not bowling is another day you’ve got to bowl to get back to where you were.

“Obviously things are easier when you’re up and going and you’ve got some good work under you.”