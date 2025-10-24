IMAGINE 2025: National Conference of Radiographers & Imaging Technologists to be held in Mangalore from October 31 to November 2, 2025

Mangalore: Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangalore, under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will host IMAGINE 2025 — The National Conference of Radiographers and Imaging Technologists from October 31 to November 2, 2025, at the Dr T M A Pai International Convention Centre, Mangalore.

Organized by the Department of Radiodiagnosis and Imaging, KMC Mangalore, in collaboration with the Society of Indian Radiographers (SIR), the conference is expected to draw more than 700 delegates from across India — radiographers, technologists, educators, and healthcare professionals — to explore the latest advances in medical imaging and discuss the future of patient-centric imaging practices.

Academic and Technical Significance

IMAGINE 2025 will feature scientific sessions, hands-on workshops, oral and poster presentations, and student competitions highlighting the role of imaging technologists in ensuring diagnostic precision, safety, and efficiency. Topics will include emerging imaging technologies, radiation protection, AI and automation in imaging, and workflow optimization. Leading faculty and industry experts from across India and abroad will share evolving trends in CT, MRI, ultrasound, and molecular imaging.

Social and Community Impact

Beyond academics, IMAGINE 2025 reinforces the social role of radiographers and technologists in healthcare delivery. By strengthening technical competence and patient-safety culture, the conference directly benefits the community through accurate diagnosis, early disease detection, and reduced radiation risks. A special focus will also be placed on career development for young technologists, gender equity in healthcare professions, and public awareness of imaging safety. An associated cultural evening and local entrepreneurship-based flea market will celebrate Mangalore’s spirit of wellness, creativity, and community engagement.

The conference will be inaugurated by Dr. Ifthikar Fareed, Chairman of the Allied Health Council, MAHE, and will be graced by Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, and Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE. The event is supported by KMC Hospitals, Mangalore, and partners from the imaging industry.