IMSC Motorsports Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Grand Conclusion of 400th Off-Road Trophy Event

Mangaluru: IMSC Motorsports marked its 25th anniversary with the successful completion of the IMSC Off-Road Trophy 2026, its 400th competitive event, held at Odduru Farms near Mangaluru on March 28 and 29. The event drew significant participation and viewership, underscoring the growing prominence of motorsports in Dakshina Kannada.

The two-day championship unfolded against the backdrop of Odduru Farms, offering a challenging off-road environment for competitors. Over 140 participants competed across 11 categories, attracting a crowd of over 6,000 spectators, which highlighted the growing fan base for off-road motorsports in the coastal region.

A total prize pool of Rs 15 lakh, encompassing cash prizes, trophies, and gifts, was awarded to the winners, further elevating the prestige of the competition.

The inauguration ceremony on March 28 was graced by dignitaries, including Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta, MLAs Rajesh Naik Uliapadiguttu, Umanath Kotian, Vedavyas Kamath, and Dr. Y. Bharat Shetty.

The attending MLAs commended the organizers for their professionalism. MP Brijesh Chowta and Speaker U.T. Khader demonstrated their support for motorsports by driving a 4×4 vehicle on the track. They also lauded the high safety standards and professional event management implemented by the IMSC Motorsport Team, which ensured a secure environment for both participants and spectators.

The valedictory function and prize distribution ceremony on March 29 were attended by former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, U.T. Iftikhar Ali, H.N. Balakrishna, Rajeevi Naik, and other distinguished guests. They congratulated the winners and acknowledged the successful execution of the event.

“Completing 25 years of excellence and successfully organising the 400th event stands as a testament to the dedication of IMSC Motorsports and the continued support of motorsports enthusiasts,” stated organiser Ashwin Naik. He further reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to promoting safe and world-class motorsports events in the region.