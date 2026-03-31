Mangaluru Faithful Participate in ‘Carmel Hill to Holy Hill’ Way of the Cross Pilgrimage

Mangaluru: On Palm Sunday evening, the Infant Jesus Shrine in Bikarnakatte organized a spiritually significant walking pilgrimage entitled “Carmel Hill to Holy Hill,” drawing a large congregation of Christian devotees to participate in a public Way of the Cross. The event marked the commencement of Holy Week, a period of profound religious observance for Christians worldwide.

The pilgrimage commenced at 5:00 PM from the Infant Jesus Shrine and culminated at Holy Hill in Maroli at approximately 7:00 PM. Participants traversed the distance along the main road, engaging in prayerful meditation on the Stations of the Cross. These reflections centered on the final hours of Jesus Christ, from his apprehension to his entombment, offering a poignant reminder of his sacrifice. A substantial cross was carried reverently by attendees, symbolizing their collective faith and unwavering devotion.

At each station along the route, carefully considered reflections were presented, designed to facilitate a deeper understanding of the profound mystery inherent in Christ’s Passion. The Rosary was also recited throughout the procession, with specific prayers dedicated to global peace, particularly in light of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East region.

This event, a novel initiative in Mangaluru, sought to encourage spiritual rejuvenation and communal prayer during the Lenten season.

Upon arrival at Holy Hill, Fr. Melwin D’Cunha, Superior of St. Joseph’s Monastery, bestowed a blessing upon the assembled faithful through the ritual sprinkling of holy water. Fr. Stifan Perera, Director of the Infant Jesus Shrine, expressed his sincere appreciation to all participants and contributors who played a role in the successful execution of the pilgrimage.

Also in attendance were Fr. Deep Fernandes, Vice Rector of St. Joseph’s Monastery, along with members of the Bethany Sisters and the Sisters of St. Ann’s Providence Convent.

Palm Sunday holds significance as the inaugural day of Holy Week, the most sacred period within the Christian liturgical calendar. It culminates in the celebration of the Easter Triduum, encompassing Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday.

Holy Hill, situated in Maroli, is a recognized site of religious devotion. A prominent cross was erected at this location following a spiritual experience of Mr. Paul Rodrigues and was subsequently blessed on September 24, 1997, by the late Fr. Francis Rebello. Since its consecration, Holy Hill has evolved into a favored destination for personal prayer and contemplative reflection. Perched atop a hill, the site provides a serene and tranquil setting and remains accessible to devotees daily from 5:00 AM to 7:00 PM.