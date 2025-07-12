In a major haul, Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 113.36 crore in Mizoram

Aizawl: In a major haul of drugs, the Assam Rifles, along with other law-enforcing agencies, in different operations have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and heroin valued at over Rs 113.36 crore and recovered 7,000 detonators in Mizoram, officials said on Saturday.

The security personnel arrested three persons in connection with the significant seizure during the past 24 hours.

A defence spokesman said that acting on specific intelligence, regarding the movement of drugs in Zokhawthar areas, an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) team of Assam Rifles observed two individuals carrying white rucksacks. Seeing the security forces, the drug peddlers jumped into the river and escaped across the India-Myanmar border.

On inspection of rucksacks, the para-military troops recovered 33 packets containing 3,33,300 banned methamphetamine tablets weighing 37.476 Kgs. The approximate value of the methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, is Rs 112.401 crore, which was likely intended for distribution in Champhai town.

Zokhawthar is a border town in eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district, which shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

In another operation, Assam Rifles found suspicious movement of two individuals on a Chinese Kenbo bike and intercepted them. During the search of the two individuals, 11 soap cases (128 gm) containing heroin worth Rs 96 lakh were found and seized.

In the third operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, while conducting a search operation in Chanmari areas of Aizawl district, recovered 7,000 detonators from an individual, who kept the explosive materials in his house. The recovered drugs and detonators, along with the three arrested drug peddlers, have been handed over to police.

Cross-border illegal trades of drugs, arms and ammunition and other contrabands are rampant in bordering Mizoram. Myanmar’s Chin state is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts — Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip. Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km of unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively.