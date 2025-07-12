TNPSC to debar question setters from framing politically or communally sensitive questions

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has decided to debar question setters who include politically controversial or communally sensitive content in competitive examination papers, Chairman S.K. Prabakar announced on Saturday.

Speaking to the media at the Egmore Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, where the TNPSC Group IV examination was held, the chairman said that the Commission had already issued clear instructions to subject experts and professors to avoid such sensitive topics.

“Despite our directive, some question setters have not adhered to the guidelines. The Commission will take strict action and remove them from the panel,” he said.

He also highlighted the increasing demand for government jobs.

“This year, the number of vacancies to be filled through the Group IV exam is expected to exceed 4,000, up from the earlier estimate of 3,935. Between July and December 2025 alone, the projected number of vacancies across various departments stands at 4,318,” he added.

The TNPSC chairman further stated that the notification for Group II and Group IIA examinations will be released next week.

“During the period from January to December 2024, a total of 10,701 candidates were recruited. From January to June 2025, another 11,027 candidates have been appointed,” he said.

As per the Group IV notification issued on April 25, the TNPSC announced 3,935 vacancies across 25 different posts. These include 215 Village Administrative Officers,1,678 Junior Assistants,1,100 Typists,368 Steno-Typists,112 Forest Guards,145 Forest Watchers and 239 Junior Revenue Inspectors. The minimum educational qualification required for Group IV positions is SSLC (Class 10).

A record 13.89 lakh candidates were issued hall tickets for the examination, including 94,848 in Chennai alone. Of the total applicants, women candidates outnumbered men; 8.63 lakh women and 5.26 lakh men were permitted to take the exam.

Emphasising the Commission’s efforts to improve the examination process, the TNPSC chairman said that a simplified Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) system had been introduced.

“This has led to a significant reduction in errors in the Group I examination. Evaluation of the Group I preliminary answer sheets is set to begin next week, and results will be declared within a month,” he said.

Regarding the Group IV exam, he assured that the question papers were secure, following concerns raised about an alleged controversy at a centre in Madurai.

“The results for the Group IV exam are expected to be announced within three months,” he added.

Meanwhile, a few candidates who arrived late at the Egmore centre were denied entry. Several of them reportedly depended on public transportation, which they claimed caused delays. The TNPSC reiterated the importance of reaching exam centres well in advance.