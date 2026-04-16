‘In politics for 26 years, harmed no one’: Convicted Cong MLA Vinay Kulkarni seeks leniency in BJP leader murder case

Bengaluru: Convicted Congress MLA and former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni on Thursday pleaded before the Special MLAs/MPs Court in Bengaluru in connection with the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda, saying that he has been in politics for 26 years and has not harmed anyone.

The Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru on Wednesday held Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni guilty in the murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda. ​

The court delivered its final judgment after a prolonged trial.

Vinay Kulkarni has been named as accused number 15 in the case. He is currently serving as the Chairman of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The court found him guilty of criminal conspiracy.

The court recorded final submissions by counsels and statements by the accused persons over quantum of punishment on Thursday.​

Recording his statement before the court pronounced the quantum of punishment, Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni said, “The case has been filed for political reasons. I have two daughters who have reached marriageable age and a son. I contested the Lok Sabha election as well. I am an agriculturist and take care of 3,500 cows. I have not troubled anyone in my constituency.”

Meanwhile, senior counsel Shyam Sundar, arguing on behalf of the accused, submitted that awarding life imprisonment would be the maximum punishment and would be equivalent to a death sentence.

He urged the court to impose a sentence that allows scope for reformation.

He added that Vinay Kulkarni is a legislator elected by the people, rears more than 3,000 cows, and is also an industrialist.

He also said that thousands of people have placed their trust in Vinay Kulkarni and that these factors should be considered while determining the punishment.

This background, he added, reflects Kulkarni’s good character.

Counsel Parameshwarappa also submitted that the accused have children and responsibilities toward their parents, and requested the court to reduce the quantum of punishment.

Meanwhile, CBI counsels said that the deceased BJP leader is survived by three children and urged the court to provide appropriate compensation to them.

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for the CBI, urged the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru on Thursday to award the harshest punishment to the accused MLA Vinay Kulkarni and the other accused in the murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda. ​

Earlier, presenting his arguments before the court, ASG Raju said that the accused should be given the harshest punishment, saying that they had hatched a conspiracy and carried out a cold-blooded murder.

He also added that the deceased, Yogesh Gowda, was a public figure who was killed due to political rivalry.

He told the court that, initially, other individuals had surrendered before the police in connection with the case, but the truth emerged only after the CBI investigation.

ASG Raju contended that the accused, being a legislator expected to uphold the law, had instead orchestrated the killing.

He alleged that the accused misused the police machinery and violated constitutional principles.

He also said that Yogesh Gowda was brutally murdered after chilli powder was thrown into his eyes.

He added that documents were fabricated and attempts were made to destroy evidence.

According to the ASG, the accused misused his position as an MLA and Minister and manipulated the entire system.

Meanwhile, the case’s approver witness Basavaraj Muttagi had visited the Ganesh temple located at KCD Circle in Dharwad city earlier on Thursday.

Muttagi, who arrived at the temple under CRPF security, offered special prayers and prayed to God to give him greater strength for his fight.

Speaking to the media, he said that the real struggle would begin now.

He also added that he had been haunted by a sense of guilt, as he too had been part of the conspiracy when Yogesh Gowda was murdered.

A total of 21 persons were named as accused in the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Among 21 accused persons, 17 were found guilty and two have turned approvers.

The court has delivered its judgment holding 19 accused guilty.​

The main accused, Basavaraj Muttagi, had turned approver and given his statement, while accused number 17, Shivanand, even after turning approver, gave a hostile statement.

Therefore, the Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an application to re-accuse accused number 17.​

The accused persons — Vikram, Keerthi Kumar, Sandeep, Vinayak, Mahabaleshwar alias Mudaka, Santosh, Dinesh, Ashwath, Sunil, Nazeer Ahmed, Shanawaz, Nutan, Harshit, Vinay Kulkarni, Chandru Mama, Vikas Kalaburagi and Channakeshava Tingarikar have been declared guilty.​

Meanwhile, the court ordered the release of two accused persons, Vasudev Nilekani and Somashekar.​

The case dates back to 2016, and the court will also decide the fate of 21 other accused in connection with the incident.​

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the state government.

At the time the allegations surfaced, Kulkarni was serving as a Minister and district in-charge Minister.​

Yogesh Gowda was hacked to death by a group of assailants at a gym in Dharwad city on June 15, 2016. He had challenged Vinay Kulkarni politically, and the incident soon took a turn for the worse.​

Kulkarni was arrested in 2020 and released on bail in 2021. He was accused of influencing witnesses, following which the Central Bureau of Investigation sought cancellation of his bail, alleging violation of bail conditions. The court accepted the plea and revoked his bail.​

Subsequently, Kulkarni surrendered before the authorities and was recently released on bail again.​

Kulkarni was accused of conspiring in the murder of Yogesh Gowda. At the time, he was a Cabinet Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government. Although his name surfaced, no action was taken against him initially.​

The BJP later made it a major issue, with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa vowing at election rallies that Kulkarni would be sent to jail if the BJP came to power.​

The case was subsequently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, and Kulkarni was arrested. He spent more than nine months in jail before securing bail from the Supreme Court.​