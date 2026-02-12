Inaugural Ceremony of Inter-State Youth Exchange 2025-26 Held in Mangalore

Mangalore: The Inaugural Ceremony of the Inter-State Youth Exchange 2025-26 was successfully conducted in Mangalore. This year, the program features Telangana as the esteemed guest state. The event is a collaborative effort spearheaded by Mera Yuva Bharath Dakshina Kannada District, under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in conjunction with Mandd Shobhann, Shakthi Nagar Mangalore, and the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Mangalore University.

The five-day program, scheduled from February 12th to 16th, 2026, is being held at Shakthi Nagar, Mangalore. It is hosting a delegation of 37 members from Telangana, comprising 35 young leaders and 2 escorts, representing five districts within the state. The exchange aims to foster mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and collaboration among the youth from different states.

The ceremony commenced with a welcoming address by Aisiri Aithal, an NSS Volunteer from Canara College, Mangalore, setting a positive and engaging tone for the event. The Honorable Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, UT Khader, formally inaugurated the Inter-State Youth Exchange. In his address, Speaker Khader underscored the pivotal role of young people in national development, stating that “Youths are the assets of the nation.” His words resonated with the delegates, emphasizing the importance of their participation and contribution to the country’s future.

MLA Vedavyasa Kamath engaged with the visiting delegates, using the opportunity to showcase Mangaluru’s rich educational infrastructure and vibrant cultural landscape. He highlighted the city’s historical significance and its ongoing contributions to various fields of knowledge and artistic expression.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of several other dignitaries, including Sargent Mahesh Kumar Holla, Executive Officer of Taluk Panchayat Mangaluru; Sri Ullas K T K, District Youth Officer, MY Bharath Dakshina Kannada Karnataka; CA Shantharam Shetty, Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society Dakshina Kannada; Sri Luvi Pinto, President of Mandd Shobhann, Kalangann, Shakthi Nagar Mangalore; Sri Jagadeesh K, representing MY Bharath Dakshina Kannada Karnataka; Seema Prabhu, Dakshina Kannada District Nodal Officer, Mangalore University; and Srikanth, District Trainer, MY Bharath Dakshina Kannada Karnataka. Their presence underscored the importance of the youth exchange program and the commitment of various organizations to its success.

Hitha Umesh, a MY Bharath Volunteer from Government College Haleangadi, skillfully emceed the event and delivered a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and organizers for their contributions. The inaugural ceremony was characterized by a palpable sense of enthusiasm and camaraderie, setting a promising foundation for a productive and enriching youth exchange program. The Inter-State Youth Exchange 2025-26 promises to be a platform for young leaders from Karnataka and Telangana to connect, learn, and collaborate on initiatives that will contribute to the growth and development of the nation.