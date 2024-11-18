Inauguration of Father Muller Allied Health Sciences College, Thumbay – A New Chapter in Excellence





Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) celebrated a historic milestone on November 18, 2024, with the inauguration of its 10th educational unit, the Father Muller Allied Health Sciences College, Thumbay (FMAHSCT). The ceremony, held at the Florence Nightingale Hall, FMNCT, marked the commencement of new courses for the academic year 2024-25 and the installation of the first Principal, Dr. Shivashankara A. R. Presided over by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, the event was graced by Dr. Hilda Fernandes, Principal of FMCOAHS, Kankanady, as the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries included Rev. Fr. Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator, FMT; Dr. Kiran Shetty, Medical Superintendent, FMHT; and Dr. Shivashankara A. R., Principal of FMAHSCT. Ceremony Highlights:



The program began with a prayer and a ceremonial lamp-lighting, symbolizing enlightenment and new beginnings. Rev. Fr. Sylvester Vincent Lobo Administrator FMT welcomed the gathering, reflecting on the journey of FMCI’s Thumbay unit, established in 2013. He proudly shared that FMT recently achieved full NABH accreditation (2024–2028), adding another feather to FMCI’s illustrious cap.Chief Guest Dr. Hilda Fernandes emphasized the importance of allied health sciences, stating, “The pandemic proved the indispensable role of allied health professionals in public health and emergency care. As the first batch, you are privileged torchbearers of this institution.” She encouraged students to prioritize studies and family while embracing their clinical roles with dedication.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho officially installed Dr. Shivashankara A. R. as the inaugural Principal of FMAHSCT. In his heartfelt address, Dr. Shivashankara acknowledged his journey of 17 years at FMCI, attributing his success to his mentors, colleagues, and family. He advised students to “Make the best use of the clinical postings to gain experience while imbibing the human touch in all they do, respecting every individual they serve.” Rev. Fr. Sylvester Vincent Lobo announced the appointment of highly qualified faculty for the new B.Sc. Anaesthesia & Operation Theatre Technology (B.Sc. AT/OT) and B.Sc. Medical Imaging Technology (B.Sc. MIT) courses. In his Presidential address, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho expressed gratitude to God for the new college and highlighted FMCI’s commitment to quality education. He reassured students and parents that the Thumbay campus offers the same opportunities and excellence as the Kankanady main campus. “Thumbay was once hesitant for many, but now it’s a home of growth and potential,” he stated. The inaugural batches of B.Sc. AT/OT and B.Sc. MIT begins with 10 seats each, offering students a blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on clinical exposure. Interested candidates can contact:



The Father Muller Allied Health Sciences College, Thumbay, is FMCI’s latest venture, affiliated with RGUHS, Bangalore. Built to nurture the next generation of healthcare professionals, the college underscores FMCI’s mission of service, quality, and innovation.

As FMCI continues to grow, this new addition strengthens its legacy of transforming lives through education and healthcare. Choose Father Muller – where tradition meets innovation, and every student becomes a beacon of hope in healthcare.