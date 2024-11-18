Ullal Police Arrest Resort Owner and Manager Following Drowning Incident

Ullal: In a tragic incident that has shocked the local community, Ullal police have arrested two individuals in connection with the drowning of three young women at the Uchchila Vazhko Beach Resort. The arrested parties have been identified as Manohar, the owner of the resort, and Bharat, the manager. Authorities allege that their negligence contributed to the unfortunate event.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the three victims—Keerthana, Nishitha, and Parvati, all students from Mysuru—were swimming in the resort’s pool. Eyewitness accounts suggest that safety protocols may not have been adequately enforced, leading to the tragic outcome. The police have stated that both Manohar and Bharat will be presented in court later today as part of the ongoing investigation.

The parents of the deceased women arrived late Sunday night to claim their daughters’ bodies, which have since been transported to Mysuru for funeral arrangements. The emotional toll on the families has been profound, with local community members expressing their condolences and calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ullal police have confirmed that they are actively investigating the actions of the resort staff leading up to the drowning, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring accountability in this heartbreaking case. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.