Inauguration of Nine Days Novena and Annual Feast begins at St. Anthony’s Basilica, Dornahalli

Mysuru: Inauguration of Nine Days Novena of The World-Renowned St Anthony the wonder worker of Dornahalli. As the Annual Feast of St Anthony is arround the corner, the 9 days novena to the Saint began on 04th May 2023 in St Anthony’s Basilica Dornahalli, Mysore.

Rev. Fr Praveen Pedru, Administrator, St Anthony’s Basilica, Dornahalli welcomed the gathering, after which Most Rev. Dr Bernard Moras (Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Mysore) along with Rev Msgr Alfred Mendonca (Vicar General, Diocese of Mysore), Rev. Fr Joseph PackiaRaj (chancellor), Rev. Fr N. T Joseph (Rector), St Anthony Basilica, Dornahalli Rev. Fr Praveen Pedru (Administrator, St Anthony’s Basilica, Dornahalli) inaugurated the Novena by hoisting the flag. On the first day of the novena, the mass was celebrated by Most Rev.Dr Bernard Moras (Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Mysore) followed by the Procession of the holy relic and benediction of the holy eucharist.

Multitude of devotees participated in the devotion.

The 9-day novena in preparation for the annual feast of St Anthony will go up to 12th June 2024. On 13th June 2024 Thursday, festival high mass will be at 10.00 am in kannada celebrating by Most Rev. Dr Bernard Moras (Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Mysore).