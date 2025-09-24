Increased Online Usage Linked to Scams and Child Welfare Concerns: Experts Advocate for Digital Safety Awareness

Mangalore: A collaborative initiative emphasizing responsible internet usage and digital safety was launched on September 24, 2025, at Ocean Pearl, Mangalore. The program, a joint effort by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Dakshina Kannada, Rati Foundation, ORESP, and PADI Mangalore, addressed the growing concerns surrounding online scams and the impact of excessive internet use, particularly on children.

Mrs. Jaibunissa, Senior Civil Judge and Member-Secretary of the DLSA, Dakshina Kannada, inaugurated the event with a stark warning about the rising vulnerability of individuals to online scams due to their increasing reliance on online systems. She emphasized the critical need for widespread awareness regarding responsible internet usage, unveiling a banner bearing the slogan: “Digital Safety! Think First, Click Later!”

The detrimental effects of excessive online engagement on children were a central focus of the discussion. Dr. Tippeswamy K.T., Member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Bangalore, highlighted the alarming trend of rising suicide rates among young people, attributing it, in part, to the dangers encountered through excessive online usage. While acknowledging the opportunities afforded by technology, Dr. Tippeswamy underscored the significant challenges it poses to children’s well-being. The sedentary lifestyle resulting from prolonged mobile device use was flagged as having severe consequences on their physical health.

Furthermore, the potential for emotional and psychological problems stemming from continuous social media engagement was addressed. Experts cautioned against the risks of cybercriminals misusing children’s personal information and the negative mental health impacts of harmful content circulating on social platforms. Dr. Tippeswamy urged collective action to safeguard women and children from the perils of the internet.

Mr. Siddharth P., Head of the Digital Safety Research and Advocacy Division at Rati Foundation, elaborated on the goals and objectives of the training program, while Mrs. Geetha Kulkarni, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Mangalore Division, outlined the police department’s campaign to raise awareness about cybercrime and the potential consequences of social media usage within every household.

The program was attended by a host of dignitaries, including: Mrs. Jaibunissa, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Dakshina Kannada; Dr. Tippeswamy K.T., Member, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Bengaluru; Dr. Keerthi Nakre, Founder and Executive Director, ORESP; Mr. Siddharth P., Head of the Digital Safety Research and Advocacy Division, Rati Foundation; Mrs. Geetha D. Kulkarni, Assistant Police Commissioner, CCRB, Mangalore; Mrs. Nazia Sultan, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Mangalore Division; Mrs. Vilma, Labour Officer, Mangalore; Mr. Usman, Deputy Director, Women and Child Development Department, Dakshina Kannada; Mrs. Shyamala, Deputy Director, Women and Child Development Department, Udupi; Members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Juvenile Justice Board (JJB); Mr. Salman, Resource Person, Rati Foundation; media representatives from Dakshina Kannada; staff members from PADI organization; representatives from the Department of School Education; representatives from the Women and Child Development Departments and Child Protection Units of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts; representatives from District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), Udupi and Dakshina Kannada; representatives from Childline – 1098; representatives from the Labour Department; and representatives from the Educational Resource Centers.

Dr. Smita hosted the program, Dr. Keerthi Nakre delivered the welcome address, and Mr. Renny D’Souza concluded the event with a vote of thanks. The collaborative effort underscores the growing urgency to address the challenges and potential dangers associated with increased online usage, particularly among vulnerable populations.