Catholic Union Voices Concerns Over Criminalization of Christian Worship, Urges Transparent Polls and Accurate Census Data

Mangalore/Panaji: The All India Catholic Union (AICU) has expressed profound concern regarding the escalating instances of attacks targeting Christians across several Indian states. These attacks often coincide with the criminalization of Christian worship services under the controversial anti-conversion laws.

During its general body meeting held in Mangalore, the 106-year-old AICU addressed the challenges to anti-conversion laws in approximately twelve states currently before the Supreme Court. The AICU views these laws as unconstitutional and detrimental to India’s established principles of freedom of faith and expression.

In resolutions passed during the meeting, the AICU assessed current national developments impacting religious minorities, Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Adivasis. The organization asserted that equitable participation in national resources, opportunities, and governance for these groups hinges on transparent elections and an accurate enumeration of OBC and Dalit communities, irrespective of religious or geographic distinctions, during the caste census.

The AICU voiced concern over the growing trust deficit between the Election Commission of India and the public, urging the President of India, the higher judiciary, and the Union government to take measures to restore faith in institutions such as the Election Commission.

Er. Elias Vaz, National President, heads the AICU, recognized as the largest movement of Catholic laity in Asia. The annual general meeting commenced with “Bandhutva,” an inter-religious gathering inaugurated by Mr. Ivan D’Souza, MLC, and the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Mr. U. T. Khadar. Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha of Mangalore delivered the keynote address, with additional remarks from Prof Rajaram Tholpady (formerly of Mangalore University) and Kannada writer Fatima Ralia.

The AGM also marked the launch of a new AICU website and the release of a book by John Shilshi IPS (Rtd) documenting Manipur’s experiences with the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The AICU’s review of the national situation revealed that between January and August 2025, there were 508 reported attacks on Christians, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest number (123), followed by Chhattisgarh (117). The organization noted that Hindutva extremist groups instigated acts of violence and persecution, including denial of burial rights, ostracization, and coercion.

The AICU lamented the fact that police registered First Information Reports (FIRs) in only 36 of the 508 reported incidents, indicating systemic apathy and complicity.

Reiterating its historical opposition to the Presidential Order of 1950, the AICU demanded equal protection under the law and access to state benefits without religious discrimination. The organization also cautioned against disenfranchising Christian Adivasis and tribals by revoking their Scheduled Tribe status.

The Union questioned the attempted revival of the dormant Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978, asserting that this move aims to curtail the activities of the Christian community, whose contributions to Arunachal Pradesh’s progress are significant.

A training program on 'Crisis Management' also occurred during the AGM, with 145 members from across India participating.

Dr. John Dayal, National Spokesperson, released this statement to the media and can be contacted for further information.