Celebrating Nature and Heritage with Dr. Narendra Rai Derla’s Inspiring Talk

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) hosted a thought-provoking talk by Dr. Narendra Rai Derla, a retired professor and environmentalist, on “Ondu Bogase Hasiru” (A Fistful of Green) on Saturday, November 23, at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture. This was the fifth program in the ongoing World Heritage Week celebrations.

Dr. Derla began his talk with a beautiful poem reminiscing the importance humans give to nature in comparison to precious stones. He highlighted the adverse effects of modernization on the environment, emphasizing how development has often come at the expense of natural resources. “Human civilizations originated near riverbanks. Today, we are neglecting rivers and pumping water from thousands of feet below ground, taking its availability for granted. Water has been replaced by other priorities like transport connectivity and mobile networks,” he observed.

The talk explored the harmonious relationship that once existed between humans and nature, where communities respected and depended on natural resources for their livelihoods. Drawing from anecdotes rooted in the coastal region, Dr. Derla concluded with an optimistic call for a future where nature and progress can coexist.

Subhas Chandra Basu, Convener of INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, welcomed the gathering. Sharvani Bhat introduced the speaker, while Rajendra Kedige delivered the vote of thanks. Dr. Narendra Rai Derla was felicitated for his contributions.

The World Heritage Week celebrations will conclude on November 25 with a photo exhibition on Mangaluru’s Kattes. The exhibition will be open to the public at the Kodial Guthu Centre daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until November 30, 2024.